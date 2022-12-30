COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Jean “Bobbie” Ramage, 79, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Bobbie was born December 30, 1942 in Homer City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Roy and Alberta (Dixson) Johnston.

Bobbie was a 1961 graduate from high school in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

She retired as an apartment manager for Parma Park East and West in Parma, Ohio.

She enjoyed crocheting and her puppies.

She is survived by one son, Paul R. (Lori) Ramage III of Alabaster, Alabama; grandchildren, Stephanie (Alex) Ingold, James Ramage, Ashlie Rankin, Cassandra Ramage, Xana Pritchett, Cortni Rankin, Paul Ramage IV and Rori Pritchett; life-long companion and friend, Ronald Sebastian; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides her parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Ramage II; one daughter, Tami Ramage and siblings Dick Johnston, Sally Taylor and Dan Johnston.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 atStark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1014 E State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio.

