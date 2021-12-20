SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Laughlin went to be with the Lord, with his family by his side, on December 18, 2021.

He was born May 27, 1939 to the late Woodrow and Irene (Barker) Laughlin.

He married his wife, Gladys (Merriman) Laughlin on July 22, 1961 and they celebrated 60 years together before her passing 20 days earlier on November 28, 2021.

He is survived by his children, Pam (Ray) Elkins, Mark (Jennifer) Laughlin and Beth (Scott) Via; grandchildren, Caitlin (Zach) Noll, Laureen (Tucker) Williams, Kennzie (Jordan) Rhinerson, Erica Laughlin and Zander Via; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Madelyn Williams; brothers-in-law, Roger (Cathy) Merriman and Butch Maurer; sisters-in-law, Judy Merriman and Denise Merriman and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his wife, Bob was preceded in death by sister, Mary Maurer and brothers-in-law, Carl and Dale Merriman, Leroy Adams and sister-in-law Carol Adams.

He graduated from Cadiz High School and Cincinnati Bible Seminary. He faithfully served his Lord by ministering at the following congregations in the past 60 years: Norton Church of Christ, Waterford Church of Christ, Phillips Christian Church, Lighthouse Christian Church and New Alexander Christian Church. As a result, many lives were touched and came to know the Lord.

He also ministered to the community by serving as chaplain for the United Local Athletics, chaplain for Salem Community Hospital and using his wonderful voice to serve the Lord by leading worship, singing in numerous quartets and community choirs.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Alexander Christian Church, East Rochester, Ohio with Steve Singer officiating. Friends and family will be received Saturday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Elkhorn Valley Christian Service Camp, 8200 Carnation Road SE, Bergholz, OH 43908 which held a special place in his heart as he spent numerous years serving on the board and as dean of many weeks of camp.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

