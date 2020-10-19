Robert W. Altenhof, Sr., Butler Township, Ohio

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Altenhof, Sr., 88, of Adair died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

He was born on the family farm in Butler Township to the late William and Martha (Stuckey) Altenhof on August 24, 1932.

He served in the United States Army from 1952-1954 at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Upon returning home, he began working at Canfield Equipment where he worked until retiring as parts manager in 1997. He later worked at Unkefer Equipment.

He married the former Judith Brown on February 13, 1958. Together they operated a family farm in Butler Township. They were married for 42 years until her death in 2000.

Survivors include his children, Robert (Andrea) Altenhof of Homeworth, Bryan (Cathy) Altenhof of Parker of Colorado, Brenda (Bob) Bailey of University Heights, Michael Altenhof of Marion, Indiana and Lynn Altenhof of Kensington; nine grandchildren, Amber (Jared) Thompson, Robert (Monica) Altenhof, William (Elizabeth) Altenhof, Angela (Dean) Hornbeck, Gus (Chanel) Bailey, Sydney Altenhof, Jack Bailey, Ivey Altenhof and Audrey Altenhof and five great-grandchildren, James, Emily and Tessa Thompson, Bo Altenhof and Dean Tyler Hornbeck.

He is also survived by his siblings Ruby Edlund, Donald (Laura) Altenhof, Margaret (Calvin) Zimmerman, Bill (Nancy) Altenhof, John (Janet) Altenhof, Mary (Cy) Stallman, Thomas (Peggy) Altenhof and sister-in-law Beverly Altenhof.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by twin grandchildren, Hannah and Max Bailey; his twin brother, Richard; brother, Albert and sister, Ruth Ann.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m.-12 Noon Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Stark Memorial.

No service will be held. For the safety of the Altenhof family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The American Cancer Society at Donate3.cancer.org.

