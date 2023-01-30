SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert T. Keck, 73, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on July 14, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Theodore and Eloise (Barringer) Keck.

Bob was a 1969 graduate of Western Reserve High School, where he excelled in athletics.

He worked as a welder and pipefitter at Republic Steel (LTV Steel) for 43 years. Bob later worked at Myer’s Truck Equipment in Canfield for five years.

Bob was a member of Greenford Christian Church, where he sang in the choir. He was a skilled craftsman and could build anything. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and horses with his wife Barb.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara (Buehrle) Keck, whom he married July 17,1993; two children, Carrie Anne (Drew) Miokovic of Wasilla, Alaska, and Robert James (Jennifer) Keck; step-children, Ed (Kanako) Polack of Oak Harbor, Wash., Michael Polack of Guilford Lake, and Theresa (Phil) Truitt of Atwater; mother-in-law, Rita Buehrle of Uniontown; siblings, Dale (Nora) Keck of New Jersey, Carol (Al Schafer) Santucci of Canfield, and Jill (Jeff) Roth of Florida; grandchildren, Jarren Keck, Bryce Keck, Kirsten Polack, Erika Polack, Pace Truitt, Penelope Truitt, Rue Truitt and Avalyn Polack.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by one stepson, James Polack; and one brother, Jack Keck.

Friends and family will be received Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.- 12 Noon at Stark Memorial in Salem.

A funeral service will follow at 12 Noon at the funeral home with Pastor John Bush officiating. A luncheon will be provided at Greenford Christian Church, 11767 Lisbon Road.

Memorial contributions may be made to Big Reach Center of Hope, P.O. Box 53, Greenford, Ohio 44422 or the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio 44510.

