SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Shawn Boggs “Boggsy,” 47, of Salem went on to be with his grandmother, Mary and father-in-law, Larry, on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, one month after being diagnosed with rare cancer.

Born on May 28, 1975, in Salem but he used to claim to be born under a rock, to Mary McCarter Boggs and the late Brian C. Bycroft.

He leaves behind his mother, Mary of Salem; stepfather, John Kenneth McCarter of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and brother, Jeffrey (Brittany) Corbin of East Palestine. His biggest love of family was the one he married into with his wife, Nicole Sue Boggs; stepson, Brendan Detwiler; stepdaughter, Shelby Jones; mother-in-law, Gladys (Larry) Landsberger; brother-in-law, Michael; two sisters-in-law, Lori and Missi; five nephews, two nieces and one great-nephew.

Boggsy loved his job and friends at East Mfg. He loved helping out R. Kiko milking cows on his farm.

Robert loved hunting his father-in-law’s woods, gardening and landscaping a flowerbed for his wife, because he was always a hard worker. And he loved his pit bulls.

Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 29 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.