SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Mack” McIntyre Stambaugh, 92, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. Robert, affectionately known as Mack, was born November 6, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Glenn and Lula Mae (Sumner) Stambaugh.

Mack was a 1947 graduate of Canfield High School.

He worked in the Tool and Die industry and most recently he was a manager at Columbiana Machine.

Mack was a member of the SCCA (Sports Car Club of America). He loved sports cars. In his younger years, he raced and showed Quarter Horses at the Canfield Fair.

Mack served in the United States Navy Reserves.

His wife, Phyllis Stambaugh (Murphy), whom he married September 20, 1947, died December 9, 2011.

He is survived by his children, Steve ( Nancy) Stambaugh of Akron, Ohio, Sandie (John) Hampton of Copley, and Sunnie (Vic) Jewell of Leesburg, Virginia; one brother, Sam (Karen) Stambaugh of Austintown; grandchildren, Margaret Stambaugh of Akron, Madeline (Matt) Steigerwand of Orlando, Florida, Trent (Lindsay Zeiger) Stambaugh of Medina, Maria (Cassie) Latimer of Manassas, Virginia, Gabbie Latimer of Bloomington, IN, Jaden Jewell of Leesburg, V irginia and great- grandchildren, Leo Steigerwand , Grace Latimer, and Nash Latimer.

Besides his parents and wife, Mack was preceded in death by one brother, Tilford Stambaugh; and one sister, Lenore Thomas.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 12 Noon at Stark Memorial with Rev. Claye Folger officiating. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery in Salem.

Friends and family may be received Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at the funeral home.

