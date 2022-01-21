YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Ritchie was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He left this world suddenly on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the age of 84.

He was born September 26, 1937 in Damascus Ohio, son of the late LeRoy and Mary (Carr) Ritchie.

Robert had worked as a welder and served in the U.S. Army.

Robert had a love and talent for music and in his younger years of life, composed songs and performed with his band. He had a need to keep busy and enjoyed tinkering with objects and fixing miscellaneous things. Outside of his hobbies, Robert spent his time making family and friends laugh and smile with his bright and energetic personality. He had the art of conversation, in which time conversing with him over a few cups of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, could easily be lost. Anyone who knew Robert would say that “time spent with him, was time well spent.” Robert was loved beyond words and will be missed.

He is survived by daughters, Virginia Ritchie, Deborah (John) Kanos, Karen Ritchie and Sherry Dieter; sons, Randy (Gina), Rocky (Robin), Terry (Ronda), Mark (Tammy), Scott and Gregory Ritchie; a sister Freda Ritchie; 23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille I. (Carlisle) Ritchie December 12, 2012; a son, Robert Lee Ritchie, Jr.; seven sisters and four brothers.

Private arrangements are being held.

