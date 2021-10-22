Robert Lee Bloor, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Bloor, 79, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

He was one of ten children.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Lynda and siblings, Edna (Albert) Davidson of Austin, Texas, Kathy Smith of Houston, Texas, Kenneth Bloor of Gillette, Wyoming, Bernard (Annette) Bloor of Mary Esther, Florida, Donald (Debra) Bloor of Hanoverton, Ohio, David (Deborah) Bloor of Salem, Ohio and Paul (Saundra) Bloor of Corinth, Texas; sons, Michael Bloor, Tennessee and Brian R. Bloor of Sebring, Ohio and daughter, Regina (Glenn Branca) Bloor of Manhattan, New York.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J.; his mother, Mary; younger sister, Mary; older brother, Carl; brother-in-law, Albert Davidson and son-in-law, Glenn Branca.

He graduated from United High School in 1960 then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He spent a tour of duty off the coast of Vietnam and was stationed with Squadron VA75.

After serving, he worked as a design engineer until he retired in April 2005.

He enjoyed traveling and also worked part-time at the Hunt Club Bowling Alley.

He was a member of Greenford Christian Church and previously commanded the Salem VFW Post #892.

He enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing, gardening and woodworking. He traveled to 49 of the 50 states and many countries with his work and vacationing with family.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, with a memorial service by Pastor Bruce Rhoades, Jr. following at Stark Memorial, 1014 E. State Street, Salem, OH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Big Reach Center of Hope, P.O. Box 53, Greenford, OH 44422 or www.brcoh.org.

