Robert L. Wayland, Jr., Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Wayland, Jr., 69, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at Salem Regional Center after a lengthy illness.

He was born October 27, 1951 in Youngstown, OH, son of the late Robert L. Sr. and Mary Lou (McNaughton) Wayland.

Robert attended Ohio Peace Officers Training at YSU and then served as a police officer with the Youngstown Police Department. He owned and operated Wayland Sawmill and Wood Products. He then pursued a career in truck driving and loved seeing the country.

Robert spent most of his time outdoors enjoying nature. He loved hunting, fishing, working and training hunting dogs, especially his Rottweiler “Milo”. Robert was always present at his children’s school and sporting events. He loved watching our children and once our children graduated, he missed watching them. He then looked forward to watching his grandson play sports and attending as many games as possible. Robert was an avid Notre Dame and Browns football fan. He was especially happy when the Brown had a winning season before he passed. Robert also loved Duke basketball and loved working on and talking about “muscle cars”.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene (Aldan) Wayland, whom he married May 3, 1975; son, Robert L. Wayland III of East Canton; daughter, Carissa R. Wayland of Cincinnati; sisters, Cynthia Raghanti of Boardman and Penny (Rodney) Gustafson of Leetonia and grandson, Robert L. Wayland IV.

A private funeral service will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Stark Memorial. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

