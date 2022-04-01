SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Smith, 80, died Friday, April 1, 2022 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born November 25, 1941 in Salem, son of the late Harry and Letha (Venadle) Smith.

Robert worked at Colfor Manufacturing in Salem as a machinist for 15 years.

He was a Christian by faith. Robert enjoyed cars, trucks and his John Deere tractor.

His wife, Nancy (Koons) Smith whom he married October 27, 1978 preceded him in death January 7, 2019.

Survivors include two daughters, Sarah (Justin) Perry and Erin Pitts, both of Salem; brother, Jerry Smith of Salem; eight grandchildren, Hannah, Nicholas, Halle, Hattie, Cooper, Harper, Owen and Nolan.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Stark Memorial.

Funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Bush officiating. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

