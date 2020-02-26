Robert L. Johnson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Johnson, age 68 died at 2:02 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Salem North Healthcare Center.

He was born September 27, 1951 in Maryville, Tennessee, son of the late Otis S. and Edna P. (LeQuire) Johnson.

Robert worked at Ventra for 15 years as a group leader, retiring in 2013.

Survivors include a daughter, Heather (David) Sauls of Glen Daniel, West Virginia; a sister, Linda (Virgil) Scraggs of Harrisburg, North Carolina; a brother, Sam (Kathleen) Johnson of Ranger, Georgia and a grandson, Aaron Sauls.

Besides his parents, three sisters, Carol Lutz, Betty Thompson and Margie Raymond also preceded him in death.

No calling hours or service will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

