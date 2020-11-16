Robert L. Hill, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Hill, 87, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Salem North.

Robert was born March 17, 1933, a son of the late Norman and Josephine (Snyder) Hill.

He was a 1951 graduate of Salem High School.

Robert was a compositor for Salem News for 42 years and a steward for the typographical union.

He was of Catholic faith.

Some of his passions were cars, motorcycles, music and dancing.



His wife, the former Sandra (Kroner) Hill, whom he married December 18, 1952, died December 5, 1999.



He is survived by two sons, Rick (Tina) Hill and Russ (Karen) Hill both of Salem; one brother, Timothy (Jackie) Hill of North Carolina; grandchildren, Wendy (Brian) Higgins, Abby (Eric) Berkman, Brandon (Nikki) Hill, Paul and Mitchell Hill and six great-grandchildren.



A private graveside service will be held at Hope Cemetery with Fr. Robert Edwards officiating.

Donations in Robert’s name may be given to Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

