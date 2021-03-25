Robert L. Capel, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Capel, 88, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Community Hospice in New Philadelphia.

He was born July 3, 1932 in Winona, son of the late Burt C. and Hazel M. (Lottman) Capel.

Robert was a 1950 graduate of Salem High School.

He served in the National Guard and the Tank Corp of the U.S. Army.

Robert worked 63 years at the Burt C. Capel Agency as a realtor/broker.

He was a member of the Masons, Elks, Independent Hose Club and the Salem Golf Club.

His favorite hobbies were playing golf, playing cards and watching sports on TV. He also enjoyed time with his two dogs.

He is survived by his wife, the former Delores Sneltzer, whom he married September 18, 1987; a stepdaughter, Debra Barker; sister, Shirley Kastenhuber; brothers, Fred D. (Margie) Capel and Gerald J. (Jeanne) Capel and sister-in-law, Charlotte Capel. He is also survived by his two dogs Holly and Angel.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a stepson, David L. Hrovatic; three brothers, Bruce A. Capel, Richard G. Capel and Burt C. Capel and two sisters, Jo-Ann Harrigan and Betty Scott.

Private arrangements are being held.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial in Beloit.

Special thanks to Community Hospice and especially the staff who were so kind to Bob.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Rd., Canfield, OH 44406.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Robert’s obituary or send flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert L. Capel, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.