SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Ken” Watson, 80, died Monday, December 14, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Ken was born June 6, 1940 in Hopewell, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John A. and Mary E. (Zimmerman) Watson.

Ken was a 1958 graduate of Salem High School.

He retired from the National Refractories in Columbiana as a kiln operator after 34 years of service.

He was a member of the Salem Eagles #316 and the American Slovak Club. Ken was an avid fisherman.

His wife, Barbara (Jurina) Watson, whom he married September 6, 1963 died January 20, 2017.

He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly S. (John) Myers of Salem; a son, Jeff L. (Linda) Watson of Salem; one brother, Rick Watson of Alliance; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Ken was preceded in death by one brother, Sam Watson.

There will be no services held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

