Robert K. Stallsmith, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert K. Stallsmith, 83, died Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his residence. Robert was born February 5, 1937 in Salem, a son of the late Russell L. and Nellie (Kyser) Stallsmith.

Robert was a 1954 Salem High School graduate and was a tool and die operator at Sekely Industries for over 30 years.

He was a member of First Christian Church in Salem.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was a member of the Independent Hose Club and the Salem AMVETS. Robert loved grilling, entertaining, good food, good friends, and good drink. He also had a great love for his dog, Otis.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy (Siar) Stallsmith whom he married on April 21, 1962; children, Rob (Terri) Stallsmith of Salem; Richard (Sheri) Stallsmith of Akron and Becky Stonestreet of Guilford Lake; grandchildren, Denver Stonestreet II, Brandon Stonestreet, Tyler Stallsmith, Alex Stallsmith and Andrew Stallsmith and great-grandchildren, Arizona, Willow and Wyatt Stonestreet.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Stallsmith.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial in Salem, with Pastor Leobnard Moore officiating as well as military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

