BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert James “Jim” Fitzpatrick, Jr., 65 of Beloit passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home due to complications of long Covid.

Born, December 20, 1957, in Salem, he was the son of Jean (McQuiston) Yorty and the late Robert James Fitzpatrick, Sr. He was raised by June Rogers and the late Richard Rogers.



Jim worked as a millwright for over 35 years at Quaker City Castings and American Standard, where he retired from in December 2022 due to illness.

A Christian by faith, Jim loved riding Harley Davidsons and bowling. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed living in the country. He greatly loved his grandchildren and spending time with them.

Jim is survived by his mother, Jean Yorty; daughters, Jessica (Kory) Schaffner and Jamie Fitzpatrick; son, Robert “Bobby” (Briana) Fitzpatrick III; sister, Cindy Ellis; brother, Arley Yorty, Jr., Ricky Yorty and Terry Yorty; four grandchildren, Alivia, Cash, Lucas and Layla and June Rogers, who raised him as her own.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Yorty and David Fitzpatrick and brother-in-law, Wayne Ellis.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Stark Memorial with Rich Capel officiating.

Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery.

