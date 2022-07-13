BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Kovach, 76, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 8, 2022 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. Robert, known as “Catfish” to his friends, was born August 28, 1945 in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

He became a tool and dye journeyman while working in the auto industry in Michigan. Upon moving back to Ohio, he began working at the Lordstown Fisher Body General Motors facility in 1972 and remained there his entire career, retiring in 2006.

Bob appreciated and enjoyed being in nature and was a true forest steward and advocate. He planted trees, could identify all the species and every Fall picked mushrooms, (a passion he shared with his father). He loved fishing for walleye and perch on Lake Erie, yard work and gardening. Bob enjoyed sharing his love of music with friends and enjoyed his collection of vinyl records and never passed on an opportunity to dance. He was intrinsically gifted at problem solving and passed that trait on to his children.

Bob was very generous in every aspect of his life and very tender hearted. He frequently donated blood to the American Red Cross. Not surprisingly, he gave in death as he gave in life; he was an organ and tissue donor and his final act of kindness was to give the gift of life with donation through Lifebanc.

His greatest love was his children. He was always a devoted father, always unwavering in his love and support.

Robert is survived by his children, Robert J. Kovach II of Beavercreek, Ohio and Brandi Kovach (Kyle Fraccaro) of Phoenix, Arizona; his ex-wife, Vicki Kovach of Salem, Ohio; brother, John Kovach (Norma) of Shadyside, Ohio; sister, Mary Ann (Lowell) Caldwell of Columbus, Ohio; longtime companion, Judy Smith and loyal longtime friend, Harold Hunt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and (Elizabeth) Kovach.

A Celebration of Life gathering is scheduled at the American Legion in Sebring, 395 W. California Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672 on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Please send donations in his memory to Disabled American Veterans, https://secure.dav.org/donate.

