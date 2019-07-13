Robert H. Hissom, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert H. Hissom, formerly of Salem, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at his residence.

He was born April 10, 1952, in Salem, a son of the late Robert C. Hissom and Laura Jane (Bailie) Hissom.

Robert was a 1971 graduate of Salem High School and attended Ohio State ATI for turf grass management. He retired from Eljer Plumbing in 2004.

He was a lifetime member of the Salem Elks Lodge 305 and member of Bucyrus Lodge 156.

Robert was an avid golfer and loved working on the golf course. He worked at the Salem Golf Club for 45 years and for the Golf Club of Bucyrus for a short time.

He was a Cleveland Browns, Indians, Salem Quakers and Buckeyes football fan. He took pride in watching his son-in-law coach the Bucyrus Redmen football team.

Some of his favorite past-times were playing pool, drinking Budweiser, socializing and spending time with his three grandsons who affectionately called him Pop Pop.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Lewis) Hissom, whom he married July 11, 1987; one daughter, Maribeth (Hissom) Eckert and her husband, Aaron Eckert of Bucyrus, Ohio and grandchildren, Owen, Elliot and AJ; two sisters, Renee S. Exline of Salem and Kimberly (Terry Smith) J. Rosta of Salem; two brothers, Mark A. (Jill) Hissom of Salem and Jay A. (Kathy) Hissom of Chippewa Lake.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., where a funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

All are invited for a celebration of life dinner at the Elks Lodge # 305 following the service.

