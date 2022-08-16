SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert French Chaffin, Sr., 81, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on April 22, 1941, in East Liverpool, the son of Alec Chaffin and Dorothy R. (Wilson) Llewelyn.

Robert was a machinist, retiring from Parker Hannifin in 2002.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was avid sports fan watching the Steelers, Browns and Indians.

His wife, Sandra (Gardner) Chaffin, whom he married October 12, 1973, preceded him in death October 2, 2019.

He is survived by his children, Michele (Edward) Moore, Suzanne (Vernon) Condon, Cheryl (Mark) Eckley, Renee (Steve) Adkins, Robert Chaffin, Jr., Cynthia (Mike Ridgley) Raneri, Diane (Richard) Kostal; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Robert was preceded in death by one brother, John Chaffin.

Friends and family will be received Friday, August 19, 2022 from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Robert will be laid to rest with his wife at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors at 9:15 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, all are welcome.

