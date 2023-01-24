SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Wolfe, 77, of Salem, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

He was born to the late Robert and Florence (Reidsone) Wolfe in Lewisburg, PA on September 11, 1945.

Bob was a graduate of Lewisburg High School and was a proud U.S. Veteran having served in the Army.

He was a truck driver for 45 years before retiring.

Bob enjoyed trapshooting, hunting, playing and watching baseball and coaching. He will be dearly missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Denvius Wolfe, of Salem and Cheryl Wolfe, of Texas; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and two brothers, Larry Wolfe and Allen (Gloria) Wolfe.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Shirley Ann Wolfe and son, Eugene Wolfe.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Calling hours will also be held near his home town in Pennsylvania at Shaw Funeral Home in Lewisburg dates to be determined. He will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors.

