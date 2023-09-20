SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Citino, Sr., 98, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born in Franklin Square, Ohio on February 19, 1925, Robert was the son of Italian immigrants, Angelo and Angelina (Secari) Citino. Robert lived his entire life in Salem, Ohio.

Robert graduated from Salem High School in 1943 and was immediately drafted into World War II. He elected to enlist in the U.S. Army and fought German ground forces for three years all the way from Casablanca, Morocco, Africa to the Alps in Northern Italy. He proudly served under General Mark Clarke in the 5th Army, 85th Polar Bear Division (“Custer Division”), 339th Regiment, First Battalion, Service Company. The 339th Infantry faced heavy combat in the European theater pushing German forces north through Italy from March 1944 until the surrender of German forces in May 1945.

Robert returned to Salem after being honorably discharged and held a variety of jobs until he settled on machine trades. He achieved certification as a Journeyman Machinist and Journeyman Tool and Dye Maker and worked in a variety of machine shops in and around Salem.

In 1975, Robert changed careers and became the Machine Shop Trades I and II Instructor at Salem Senior High School. Mr. “C.” as his class boys would call him, instructed with a wide range of experience, inexhaustible patience, and leadership qualities. To this day, many of those boys, now grown men, often stopped to visit with him. He welcomed all of them and enjoyed hearing their stories of success. He also taught evening trades classes.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Rose (Kniseley) Citino. They were married on November 27, 1947 and would have celebrated their 76th anniversary in November 2023.

He is also survived by two daughters, both of Salem, Barbara Hans and Karen Stepo; four grandchildren, Matthew Citino, Elliot Citino, Nicholas Stepo and Maggie (Dillon) Sullivan; one stepgranddaughter, Alysia (Steven) Cappitte and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Adrianna, Cameron and Skyler Cappittee.

Preceding him in death was a son, Robert Eric Citino, Jr. and a grandson, Eric Angelo Citino.

Robert requested no calling hours. A private family service was held.

Donations in Robert Citino Sr.’s name can be made to: Salem First Friends Church, 1028 Jennings Avenue, Salem, OH 44460; Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460; or the Columbiana County Humane Society, 1825 S. Lincoln Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert E. Citino, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.