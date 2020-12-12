Robert E. Beeson, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, December 10, 2020, with his beloved wife and children by his side, Robert E. “Bobby” Beeson, Jr. entered the gates of Heaven after 69 years on Earth.

Born in Salem, Ohio to Eleanor (Wooten) Beeson-Allison and the late Robert E. Beeson, Sr.

Bobby was a 1969 graduate of Salem High School, a U.S. Marine, a machinist by trade and a die-hard Alabama football fan – for which his children have forgiven him.

He was a member of Greenford Christian Church.

Bobby was an avid golfer, and we know he has finally made that elusive hole-in-one with the help of Jesus and Sam the Dog on the celestial course located on the other side of the coin.

Bobby is survived by his faithful and loving wife of almost 49 years, Toni (Macry) Beeson; his favorite children, Melanie (Joseph) Good and Justin (Shana) Beeson; four perfect grandsons, who were his pride and joy, J.T. (Taylour), Brandon and Alexander (Claire) Good and Jakob Beeson and one great-granddaughter, Maisyn Grace Good, with another on the way; two brothers, Joseph (Becky) Beeson and Jimmy (Jill) Beeson; his mother’s husband, Joe Allison and several nieces, nephews, cousins and siblings he inherited from his wife, whether he wanted them or not.

In addition to his father, Bobby was greeted in Heaven by his sister, Zina Michelle Beeson; his mother-in-law and father-in-law and several lifelong friends who have been waiting for his arrival.

During his one trip around the dance floor, Bobby was known for his wicked sense of humor, generosity, love for his family and many friends and sitting in his favorite chair resting his eyes while the Golf Channel played on the tv. In keeping with his wishes, the family will hold a private service. However, against his wishes, his family is planning a Celebration of Life next summer when we can all gather safely to share our memories and tell stories at Bobby’s expense.

You may show your support at this time by joining the complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

You may share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video at https://www.startkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

In lieu of flowers, since he didn’t like them anyway and to allow his giving spirit to support students who share his passion for golf, the family requests donations be made towards the Bob Beeson Memorial Golf Scholarship. Donations may be mailed to 286 Woodside Drive, Salem, OH 44460.

The family would also like to recognize the amazing staff in the ICU department at Salem Regional Medical Center for the extraordinary care and dignity shown to Bobby and his family during the recent weeks. And as difficult as it is for his Buckeye loving family, we offer a final ROLL TIDE.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Robert’s obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert “Bobby” E. Beeson, Jr., please visit our floral store.