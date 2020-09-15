Robert Clarence Hall, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Clarence Hall, 75, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born January 29, 1945 in Guilford Lake, son of the late Allen J. and LaVerne (Herter) Hall.

Robert worked as a window washer for 38 years at Franklin Cleaning Service.

His wife, Cathy (Hilliard) Hall preceded him in death June 5, 2013.

Survivors include two sons, Allen Hall and Robert Hall, both of Salem; daughter, Rebecca Grace Hall of Green Township; sister, Liz Hall of Texas; grandchildren, Kreana Schultz, Audrey Schultz, Sammie Schultz, Odette Schultz, Sabastian Hall and Navada McCleery and six great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held. Burial will be held at Woodsdale Cemetery in Hanoverton.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

