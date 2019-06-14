Robert C. Hissom Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Hissom, age 95, died at 12:35 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born January 27, 1924 in East Liverpool, the son of the late Howard and Margaret (Deshler) Hissom.

Robert had worked as plant manager at Eljer Plumbingware retiring in 1986.

He attended Rolla School of Mines where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Ceramic Engineering.

Robert was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Salem Elks Lodge #305 and Salem VFW Post #892.

Bob was an avid golfer, Cleveland Browns and Indians fan and loved to go to the beach with his family.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in World War II. Robert was a member of the 757th Bomb Squadron and received the Air Medal, Good Conduct Award, EAME Theater Ribbon with nine Bronze Stars.

His wife, Laura Jane (Bailie) Hissom whom he married July 3, 1951 preceded him in death July 3, 1995.

Survivors include three sons, Robert H. (Barbara) Hissom of Bucyrus, Mark A. (Jill) Hissom of Salem and Jay A. (Kathy) Hissom of Chippewa Lake; two daughters, Renee S. Exline and Kimberly (Terry Smith) J. Rosta, both of Salem; a sister, Donna (Ray) Dearth of E. Liverpool; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, a grandson, Zachary C. Thompson also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Doerle officiating.

Calling hours will be held 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the funeral home prior to the service. Military honors will be provided by the Salem Honor Guard Monday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

