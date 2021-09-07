Robert “Bob” L. Sommers, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” L. Sommers, 73, died Monday, September 6, 2021, at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on June 15, 1948, in Salem, Ohio the son of the late Eugene and Josephine (Zines) Sommers.

Robert was a 1966 graduate of Salem High School, then served in the United State Air Force.

He worked as the enamel room supervisor at Eljer MFG and was a member of AMVETS Post 45.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Ardyth (Berquist) Sommers whom he married June 20, 1981; son, Chris (Jen) Sommers of Salem; adopted sons, John (Malinda) Shean and Travis (Renee) Barnes; sister, Joanne Hutter of Salem; brother, Gene Sommers of Salem; grandchildren, Bryce, Dakotah and Keegan Sommers, Nora and Claire Shean.

Besides his parents Robert was preceded in death by a son, Derek Sommers and a brother, Gary Sommers

Calling hours will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. His family requests visitors please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating. The Salem Honor guard will provide Military Honors at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Salem High School Golf Team, 1200 E 6th St., Salem, Ohio or Ronald McDonald House, 706 Grove Rd. Greenville, SC 29605.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

