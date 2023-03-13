HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert ‘Bob’ J. Reeder, 65, passed peacefully away, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Alliance.

Bob was born on August 31, 1957, in Salem the son of Donald and Alice (Pollock) Reeder.

Bob was a graduate of United Local High School, Class of 1975.

After high school, Bob pursued vocational training in technology services at Ohio Institute of Technology.

He was charming, magnetic, humorous and had an infectious personality. Bob always ‘shot from the hip’, gave tough-love, was a prolific storyteller and a devoted friend to many. He gave selflessly of his time to United Local High School athletics, especially softball and basketball. On many courts and diamonds, he was known as ‘Coach Reeder’ or just as ‘Reeder.’ Coach Reeder had deep impacts on athletes, long after he stopped coaching. Bob and brother, Doug Reeder, officiated basketball games together for many years. He loved to laugh, have fun and made fast-friends. He also had a knack for connecting people that wouldn’t otherwise be friends. This community lost a great one.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and long-time partner Diana Strudthoff.

Survivors include children, Angela (James) Krause of West Dundee, Ill., Brad Reeder of Lisbon; Krista (Daniel Wandrey) Reeder of Seattle, Wash.; grandson, Joshua Reeder; brothers, Tom Reeder, Jack (Sue) Reeder, Doug (Tracey) Reeder; and his favorite sister, Brenda (Bill) Keagy. He is also survived by Diana’s children, Heather (John) Burton, John (Susan) Strudthoff, Bud (Jess) Strudthoff; and grandchildren, Savannah, Colby and Jacob Burton, Ben, Matt, Sophie, and Maggie Strudthoff, and Austin, Adley, Gus, and Lucy Strudthoff.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton.

Memorial contributions may be made in Coach Bob Reeder’s name to United Local Athletic Association, 8143 State Rt. 9, Hanoverton, Ohio 44423.

