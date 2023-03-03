SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Robert “Bob” Francis Sabo passed away at age 82 in Salem, Ohio on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

He was born in Salem, Ohio on June 8, 1940. His parents were Frank and Laverne Sabo and his brother Ronald preceded him in death in 2007.

When Bob was a young man he hunted, fished, and also spent most of his free time outdoors. He was an avid gardener from an early age and even went on to become a botanist. Bob loved knowledge and was always eager to learn as much as possible.

Bob married the love of his life, Maggie, in 1989 in Salem. He leaves behind three children, Jennifer, Benjamin, and Nathan along with three step children, Mary Durstine Reynolds (deceased) and both living children, William Perry and Ann Kathryn McKean. There are also 15 grandchildren from Bob and Maggie’s blended family.

Bob graduated from Salem High School in 1958 and earned his B.S. degree from Mountain Union College in 1962.

After college Bob spent a year as Assistant Health Physics Offer at a nuclear research facility. He returned to academia for nine years. During those years Bob earned a B.S.Ed and M.A. at Kent University and then spent a year teaching at the KSU main campus plus Salem and Warren extensions. He followed up with a M.S. and Phd.A.B.D at the University of Michigan before moving on to other endeavors which included 10 years in technical service and industrial sales.

In 1985, Bob returned to the classroom and taught at Salem High School in the science department until he retired in 2005. He has a passion for learning and the sciences were his major interest.

Bob and Maggie loved to travel to new places and meet new people. Many of their trips were truly adventures. They enjoyed train travel and small ship cruises. Canada was a favorite travel choice. From the Eastern Seaboard and the Midwest to the West Coast, Alaska and British Columbia they journeyed across the U.S. and Canada. When not traveling he and Maggie enjoyed cooking and putting food up from the garden. He loved good food and occasionally teased about the canning and freezing of his garden produce by saving, “Don’t stand still at our house or you might get preserved.”

Donations can be made to the Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State St., Salem, Ohio 44460 and the Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St., Salem, Ohio 44460.

A private family service will be handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

