Robert “Bob” D. Thomas, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” D. Thomas, 76, passed peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Bob was born September 14, 1943 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Russell and Marie (Lesch) Thomas.

Robert was a 1961 graduate of Salem High School.

He was a truck driver, retiring from Roadway.

Robert attended the Church of God, was a member of Perry Lodge, F&AM Masonic Lodge, TEAMSTERS Locals 77 and 392, and 32nd Degree Scottish Rite in Youngstown.

In his lifetime, he had driven over four million miles. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and seeing his second family at Adele’s or as he called it “The Restaurant”.

His wife, Ruth A. (Coy) Thomas whom he married February 22, 1963 preceded him in death December 2012.

Survivors include two sons, Mark (Laurie) Thomas of Vail, Arizona and Scott Thomas of Salem; three grandchildren, Jason, Jacob and Luke Thomas; sister, Roberta Blankenship of Columbiana and brother, David (Helen) Thomas of Cincinnati.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. with a Masonic service at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. For the safety of the Thomas family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, and bring your own mask. A private burial will be held at Woodsdale Cemetery in Hanoverton.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the church to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To view Robert’s obituary, send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert “Bob’ D. Thomas, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: