Robert “Bob” Alexander Skomra, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Alexander Skomra passed away at age 85, Monday, July 8, 2019 at his home.

He was born November 5, 1933 in Newboro, Pennsylvania, son of the late Joseph and Pauline (Poyma) Skomra.

Robert served in the United States Air Force as an Intelligence Officer, followed by a career with AT&T as a planning engineer.

He was a life member of the VFW and NRA.

Robert dedicated his life to his faith, family and his unquenchable thirst for knowledge, a desire to never stop learning that he passed on to his children and grandchildren.

He was passionate about his family’s genealogy and Polish history. A few of his many and wide interests included military history, the American railroad and a love for all things culinary.

Robert was sneakily funny when he chose to be, with a dry sense of humor and a love of “good” puns.

Robert is survived by two sons, David (Patti) Skomra and Steven Skomra; three daughters, Denice (David) Cudnik, Suzanne (Donald) McMurchy and Lisa (Richard) Lotze; a sister, Marilyn (Mac) McDonell; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Marlene Skomra; a daughter, Milissa Skomra and his brother, Bernard.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the mass.

Burial will be held at Lisbon Cemetery with military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.