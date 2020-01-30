Robert “Benjy” Bennett, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Benjy” Bennett, age 68, died Tuesday, January 28, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 8, 1951 in Alliance, Ohio, the son of the late Robert A and Doris (Lepsesty) Bennett.

Bob was a 1969 graduate of Salem High School.

He was owner/operator of Bennett Painting.

Bob loved football and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelerd, Ohio State Buckeyes and Salem Quaker fan. He worked for several different well-known rock bands in the area over the years. Bob also spent much of his free time with his beloved family and friends.

Survivors include a son, Zach Bennett of San Diego, California; two sisters, Linda Herron of Fernandina Beach, Florida and Patricia (Stephen) Sanders of Salem; a brother, Edward Bennett of Salem; a brother-in-law, Rick Herron of Salem; three nephews, Jason Herron, Matthew Herron and Derek Sanders and a niece, Alissa Sanders Treen.

A Celebration of Bob’s life will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the American Slovak Club.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

