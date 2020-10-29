Robert Allen Schmid, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Allen Schmid, Sr., 70, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 22, 1950 in Salem, son of the late Harry and Hazel (Cope) Schmid.

Robert was a machine shop foreman for Haltec Corporation for 29 years.

He was a member of the Salem Eagles and VFW Post 892 and he enjoyed bowling and four-wheeling.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth Libert Schmid whom he married August 15, 2020; son, Robert Schmid, Jr. and his long-time girlfriend Misty Kent of Ostrander; daughter, Elizabeth (Brad) Keefer of Washington, Pennsylvania; two stepdaughters, Shannon Boyce and Jessica Libert, both of Lisbon.

Besides his parents, a sister, Sally Hall also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Edward McGarry officiating.

For the safety of the Schmid family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To view Robert’s obituary, order flowers or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Allen Schmid, Sr., please visit our floral store.

1014 E. State Street – P.O. Box 748 – Salem, Ohio 44460

Tele: (330) 332-5139 – Fax: (330) 332-1498

DANIEL P. MADDEN, OWNER

www.starkmemorial.com

More stories from WKBN.com: