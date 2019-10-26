Robert Allan Letzkus, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Allan Letzkus, age 57 died at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland.

He was born January 11, 1962 in Salem, son of Mary Ellen (Dinger) Letzkus of Salem and the late Kenneth R. Letzkus.

Robert was a 1980 graduate of Darlington High School and served in the U.S. Marines during peacetime.

He enjoyed spending time with his family. Robert was a member of the Sons of Demolay.

Besides his mother, survivors include a sister, Mary Ann Letzkus-Emplit of Beloit; 2 nieces, Nicole (Jim) Stryffeler and Taylor Emplit; a great niece, Kylah and a great nephew, Koltin.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Mark Reich of Beloit Evangelism Friends Church officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. There will be no procession to Ohio National Western Reserve Cemetery in Rittman. Those wishing to attend, may meet at the cemetery at 2:00 p.m. for full military honors.

