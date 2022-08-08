SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Kelly, 81, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Blossom Nursing Home.

He was born September 17, 1940, son of the late Florence and Andrew Kelly.

Bob was a 1958 graduate of Salem High School and a proud U.S. Army Veteran.

He retired from General Motors, where he worked for 41 years.

Bob and his wife enjoyed going for jogs together. He was an avid golfer but his main passion in life was music. Robert would often be listening to his favorite songs throughout the day.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Ginger (Mary V.), of 42 years; daughters, Chris Roberts of Minier, Illinois, Julia (Steve) Dangelo of East Rochester and Hope (David) Chan of Singapore; son, Dan (Shileen) Kelly of Alliance; stepchildren, Brenda (Paul) Polito of Girard, Debra (Richard) Thies of Plain City, Florida and Theresa (Greg, Jr.) Hall of Hope Mills, North Carolina; 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, two sisters, Margaret “Peg” and Patty Jo, also preceded him in death.

No services will be held.

