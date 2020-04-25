Rita Marie Stratton, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Marie Stratton, age 62 died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born October 1, 1957 in Salem, daughter of the late Frank and Sue (DiSabatino) Ieropoli.

Rita was a graduate of Salem High School and earned her Associates in Nursing from Hannah E. Mullins School of Practical Nursing Rita had worked at Essex of Salem and various other places over the years, retiring in 2018 from Family Practice Center.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, a CCD aide at St. Paul School for 20 years, enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband, James Stratton whom she married August 6, 1978; children, Daniel (Elizabeth) Stratton of Munroe Falls, Suzanne (Daniel) McGreevy of Cleveland, Kevin (Jennifer) Stratton of Salem and Jessica (Dominic) Gilbey of Salem; grandchildren: Isabel, Wesley, and Jackson Stratton; Carmen Davis and Channing McGreevy; Logan and Lincoln Stratton; sister, Mary Shoop of Salem; brother, Anthony (Pam) Ieropoli of Salem and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, a sister, Rose Emmerling and two brothers, Michael Ieropoli and Gary Ieropoli also preceded her in death.

A private service will be held at Stark Memorial with Father Robert Edwards officiating. A celebration of life will be announced later.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

