LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rickey J. Walton, 65, died Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Rickey was born on March 20, 1957 in East Liverpool, Ohio.

Survivors include his daughter, Tracy Walton of Struthers, Ohio; grandchildren, Ryan, Ashlynn, Jordan and Kaidan.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory Services.

