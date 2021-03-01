Richard W. “Dick” Cole, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard W. “Dick” Cole, 77, of Salem, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, after a three-year battle with IPF lung disease, with his loving family by his side.

He was born February 7, 1944 in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania to the late John and Clara (Bryan) Cole.

Dick retired from General Motors at Lordstown after 30 years.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church where he was in the choir.

Dick loved being with his family, playing golf, Bluegrass music, singing all the time and playing his guitar.

Respecting his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. A celebration of his life will be planned for this summer.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Joan Warmuth Cole; children Richard W. (Kim) Cole, Jr., Matthew S. (Becky) Cole and Jennifer L. Cole; grandchildren, Ian, Derrek, Brendan, Connor, Molly, Abby and Lexi; siblings, Dale (Louise) Cole and Betty (Bill) Firmstone; sister-in-law, Maggie Cole; brother-in-law, Bill (Chris) Warmuth and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves many, many dear friends and golfing buddies.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Bill, Raymond, Don and Jack.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

