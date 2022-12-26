SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Thomas Borton, 92, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Stonecreek Assisted Living.

Richard was born on February 20, 1930, in Salem, the son of the late Arthur “Shorty” and Mary (Dicken) Borton.

Richard was a 1948 graduate of Salem High School and was a federal police officer in Warren for 37 years.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

He was a member of the First Christian Church in Salem, as well as, the Salem Eagles and VFW.

Richard was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Borton (DeWan), whom he married July 16, 1952; one son, Rick (Kathleen) Borton of Oklahoma; one daughter, Renee (Tom) Greasel of Salem; grandchildren, Shawn (Alisha) and Ian Borton, Dee Madison, Holly Pifer and one great-grandchild, Gabriel Borton.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Borton and one sister, Gladys Chappel.

There will be no services. Richard will be buried at Hope Cemetery.

Donations may be made to an organization of donor’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Thomas Borton, please visit our floral store.