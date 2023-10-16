SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Scott Early, 59, passed away Friday afternoon, October 13, 2023, at Hospice House in Youngstown.



Richard, also known as Scott, was born on July 27, 1964, in Cleveland the son of Richard G. and Joan (Loudon) Early.



Richard was a 1982 graduate of Salem High School.

Richard was disabled since the age of 25. Richard consistently fought his health adversitites and had a “never give up” attitude. He was an avid Notre Dame football and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He truly blead black and gold. Richard was a member of Sons of AMVETS Post 45 of Salem and the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA).



Richard leaves one sister, Tracy Early of Salem, as well as several cousins and friends.



Preceded in death by his parents, Richard G. and Joan; one infant brother, Scott Early; and one infant sister, Lesley Early.



Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Stark Memorial, 1014 East State Street Salem, OH 44460 where a Celebration of Life will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Jay Eastman officiating. Following Richard’s wishes he will be cremated and laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery in Salem, near his parents and siblings in a private ceremony at a later date.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road Youngstown, Ohio 44514, in Richard’s name.



