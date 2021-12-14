COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Paul Rutzky, 74, died Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Mercy Health Medical Center-Boardman.

Richard, affectionately known as Rick, was born on April 28, 1947, in Salem, Ohio the son of the late Ernest and Elizabeth (Sanders) Rutzky.

Rick graduated from Salem Senior High School in 1967.

He started out as a drummer as a teenager which started his passion for music. Rick went on to be a drummer for the band Randy and the Renegades. He then traveled with the band Damon and the Demons out west. When he returned, he later worked for Mullins Manufacturing (American Standard) for 35 years retiring in 1999. After retirement, Rick purchased the Dairy Queen in Carrollton, which he owned and operated for six years.

In addition to music, Rick enjoyed golfing and playing cards. He also was an avid sports fan, rooting on all the Cleveland teams.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou Rutzky (Landsberger), whom he married November 20, 1971; one daughter, Lisa (Anthony) Skarote of Mineral Ridge; one granddaughter, Taylor Skarote and one brother, Robert Rutzky of Oakridge, Tennessee.

Besides his parents, Rick was preceded in death by brothers, Ernest, Walter, Thomas and Gerald Rutzky.

Per Rick’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Donations may be given in Rick’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield OH 44406 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.

