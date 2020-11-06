Richard P. Woodall, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard P. Woodall, Jr., 69, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Richard was born April 2, 1951 in Salem, a son of the late Richard Woodall, Sr. and Violet (Smith) Woodall.

He was a 1969 graduate of United Local High School.

Richard was a truck driver for many years at Artim Trucking.

He was a member of New Garden Methodist Church.

He belonged to various hunting and bow clubs. Some of his passions were woodworking, fishing, hunting and he loved cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns.

He is survived by his wife, the former, Frances (Pasco), whom he married March 20, 1976; two daughters, Jamie (Justin) Berresford of Guilford Lake and Jessi (Tim) Lease of Hanoverton; one sister, Diane Duncan of Hanoverton and five grandchildren, Austin, Andrew, Jaclyn, Easton and Presley.

Per Richard’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

