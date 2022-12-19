YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Richard Lee Pack, 71, died Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland.

Richard was born on July 2, 1951 in Salem, the son of the late Robert Lee and Sylvia Myers Pack.

He was a 1970 graduate of West Branch High School.

Richard was a fun guy to talk to and he always had a positive attitude.

He was an avid sports fan and was a die hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Thompson.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial, with Pastor Leonard Moore officiating.

Calling hours will be one hour prior at the funeral home.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Lee Pack, please visit our floral store.