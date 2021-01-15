Richard L. Rosenberg, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Rosenberg passed away at his home Thursday, January 14, 2021, surrounded by family.

He was born March 23, 1944 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and was entrusted to David and Helen (Fultz) Rosenberg, his adopted parents, who provided a caring and loving home.

Richard retired from The Electric Furnace Company after over 30 years as a draftsman.

Richard’s greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially hunting with his son and grandson.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Martha whom he married April 18, 1964; son, Terry (Disa) Rosenberg; grandchildren, Kirstie (Ben) Williamson and TJ (Shelley) Rosenberg; great-grandchildren, Annika, Lucas and Landon Williamson and Tenley and Ripken Rosenberg. He is also survived by his biological mother, Mildred (Dearborn) Walton, who courageously entrusted his adoption to David and Helen Rosenberg; his half brothers, Harold (Nancy) Walton and Clyde (Marie) Walton and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, his brother-in-law, Calvin Frantz also preceded him in death.

A special thank you to Salem Regional Medical Center, St. Elizabeth and the Cleveland Clinic hospitals, Dr. Walter Dombroski and Kelly Dickey for the care of our loved one.

Following Rick’s wishes, no calling hours will be observed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

