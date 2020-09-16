Richard H. Weingart, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. Weingart, 67, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 5, 1953 in Salem, son of the late Huber and Shirley (King) Weingart.

Richard worked as a welder at Electric Furnace (CMI), retiring in 2013.

He was a member of the Slovak Club and loved flying model airplanes. He was kind, thoughtful and loved his family. He would do anything for anyone.

Survivors include his wife, Lana (Falk) Weingart of Salem, whom he married January 27, 1986; daughter, Andrea Weingart of Salem; stepson, Brandon (Cathy) Downs of North Benton; stepdaughter, Gina (Mike) Christy of Columbiana; siblings, Carol (Ed) Davis of Alliance, Terry (Chris McKinney) Weingart of Salem, Dan (Glorie) Weingart of Salem and Sam (Lisa) Weingart of Salem; seven grandchildren, Brandon (Olena) Holland of Plantation, FL, Cody Holland (fiance, Julie) of University Heights, Abi, Kate and Peyton Downs of North Benton, Delaney and Devin Christy of Columbiana and mother-in-law, Amelia Falk of Salem.

Celebration of Richard’s Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Akron Children’s Hospital, One Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308-1062, www.giving.akronchildrens.org; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908; Humane Society of Columbiana Co., 1825 S. Lincoln, P.O. Box 101, Salem, OH 44460, or Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Rd., Canfield, OH 44406.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

To view Richard’s obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard H. Weingart, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: