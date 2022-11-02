YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are sad for the loss of our husband, father and grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Rick Engelhardt, who passed away in his sleep Monday, October 31, 2022.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Richard F. Engelhardt I and Mary Jane Engelhardt and lived in the Mahoning Valley all of his life.

He graduated from Fitch High School and was a proud Journeyman Sprinkler Fitter for UA Local 669 for his entire career.

He married his wife, Ginny in 1981 and they built a log cabin together where they raised their sons and continued to enjoy their nieces and grandchildren’s presence lighting up their home with joy.

He leaves his wife, Ginny; his son, Ryan and daughter-in law, Amani and their children, Andrea and Ricky of Canfield, Ohio; his son Rick and granddaughter, Brooklyn, of Bomoseen, Vermont; his brother, Tom (Joan) Engelhardt and nieces, Kirstin, Erin and Jorunn and their husbands and children, lovingly called our “Out-West Engelhardt family”; brother-in-law, Drew Medvez of California and nieces, Sophia and Saige; his hunting buddies and his lifelong tribe of buddies from grade school and high school, whom he still spent time with camping every year recounting all their fun memories together. He also leaves his dog, Wilhelmina, who was a constant companion to him.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

He loved the outdoors, hunting, building things and working with his hands and spending time with family and friends.

Per his request, there will be no calling hours or formal services.

He would have wanted for everyone to remember him by getting outdoors and enjoying the beautiful change of season, hugging your friends and family, petting your dog, going for a ride and smiling at the beauty of our natural world as your tribute to him.

The family welcomes you to share any memories with a note or card for us.

His presence will be greatly missed, and our family thanks you for your prayers and kindness during this sad time.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

