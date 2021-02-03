Richard E. Graffius, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” E. Graffius, 63, died Friday, January 29, 2021, at his home.

He was born February 26, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Donald and Isabel (Gower) Graffius.

Rick greatly loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

He found joy in life from listening to his “tunes” (music) and tinkering with anything mechanical. Rick was also an avid Bengals fan.

Survivors include his wife, Terri (Falkner) Graffius, whom he married November 7, 1986; two daughters, JoAnn (Joe) Merriman of East Liverpool and Jessica (William) Graffius of Wellsville; two sons, Mathew (Ashley) Graffius of Leetonia and Richard P. (Jackie) Graffius of Salem; a sister, Debbie Douda of Boardman; a brother, Dale Graffius of Deerfield; three grandchildren, Ian, Brittney and Catrina.

Besides his parents; he was also preceded in death by a son, Daniel Graffius; two brothers, Mark and Donnie Graffius; two sisters, Nancy Graffius and Char Peck.

Per Rick’s request, no services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, please visit www.starkmemorial.com.

