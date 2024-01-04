SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard E. Dennison, Jr., 44, passed away in December 2023 in Florida.

He was born on May 12, 1979, to Richard E. Dennison, Sr. and Tami (Kenny) Combs.

Besides his parents, Richard leaves three brothers, Justin Dennison, Michael Dennison and Jimmy Ling and one sister, Rachel Dennison. He also leaves a daughter, Alexis Dennison and son, Jason Dennison.

Richard was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Charles Hippely and Roger Dennison; stepmother, Dee Jay Dennison and the mother of his children, Daela Austrino.

Richard went to Salem High School.

He had a varied work history, ranging from wood flooring, truck driving and glass cutting. He was formerly a chef at Penn Grill in Salem.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 8, 2024, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

If unable to attend, join our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences, or order flowers visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard E. Dennison, Jr., please visit our floral store.