SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Lee Paxson, 80, Salem, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Dick was born on February 19,1942 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Claris (Bailey) Paxson.

Dick was a 1961 graduate of Salem High School.

He loved fast cars, being outdoors and working at Paxson Machine. Dick later went on to work with sound and equipment for Sing Out Salem.

In 1966, Dick established Paxson Tool Grinding and Pimco Inc. Through his business he enjoyed traveling and meeting new customers that quickly became friends. He was a hard worker and took pride in his company and the people in which he employed. Dick retired in 2015 at the age of 73.

Dick was always involved in the community. From sponsoring youth sports teams to filming athletic events, he loved to donate his time to raise funds for programs that were important to him. He and Coach Roger Zeigler co-founded the Salem Girls’ Basketball Scholarship Fund in 1996. After retirement he spent most of his days volunteering at the Big Reach Center of Hope at Greenford Christian Church.

To his kids and grandkids, he will always be remembered as “Papa”. Dick loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s activities. He beamed with pride watching his grandchildren grow. Dick also enjoyed meeting his friends and family for meals at various local restaurants including Heggy’s, Pop Jackson’s and Wendy’s.

Dick is survived by his loving family, two daughters, Christi (Mathew) Arnoto of Salem, Kelly Paxson of Salem and a son, Rich (Michelle) Paxson of East Palestine; seven grandchildren, Alyssa, Gavin, Carson, Aiden, Brendan, Owen and Lucas; a sister Carolyn (Paxson) Core of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; three nephews, and three great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Jackie Hannay, his ex-wife with whom he remained close; a brother-in-law, Ed Core and his beloved Jack Russell, Scooter.

Friends and family will be received Monday, August 15, 2022 from 4:00- 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial, Salem.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with John Bush from Greenford Christian Church officiating.

A burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Salem at a later date.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Salem Girls’ Basketball Scholarship Fund in memory of Richard Paxson. This scholarship is given annually to a graduating senior from the Salem girls’ basketball team.

Please send donations to; Salem Community Foundation, P.O. Box 553, Salem, Ohio 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

