SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Gale Dougherty, known to many simply as Doc, 91, passed away in his home Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Dick was born on March 26, 1931 in Salem, the son of Gale J. Dougherty and Martha May McClure-Burcaw.

He was part of the Salem High School Class of 1949 and completed college level courses, in the field of electronics, at Devry University, in Illinois.

In 1951, Dick entered the Air Force and honorably served in the Korean War; where he earned a Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, U.N. Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Dick sang in the Haviland Choir at First Presbyterian Church, for 49 years. He met the love of his life, Carol McQuilkin, in the choir and on August 25, 1962 they married at the very church in which they met. Together they raised two lovely daughters, Colleen Dougherty (Scott Sweeney) of Maynard, Massachusetts and Kelly Laubacher of Alliance.

Dick retired from Ohio Bell after 30+ years, as an installation repairman. Following retirement, he continued his love of conversation and genuine interest in others by delivering flowers for long-time friend and florist, John Burkey of Quaker Corner.

Notably, Dick was a past Master of Perry Lodge No. 185 in Salem following the footsteps of his father (Perry Lodge) and mother (Eastern Star).

He had many interests and passions including: taking great pride in the home he built and designed with his wife, Carol, keeping a wonderfully manicured lawn (never missing to pick up a branch or twig that dared to fall), yelling (encouraging) his beloved Cleveland Indians and Browns, collecting anything lighthouse related and singing, always signing, be it in his living room, barbershop quartets or singing in the choir.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife; daughters; granddaughters, Alyssa and Lauren Laubacher; sister, Martha Ann (Lani) Waiwaiole; nephews, Brad and Chad Waiwaiole; grandnephew, Tanner and grandniece, Zella Waiwaiole.

Calling hours will be from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 436 E. Second Street Salem, OH 44460. A funeral service will follow from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Frank Lewis officiating concluding with burial and military honors at the Hope Cemetery Association Chapel in Salem.

Memorial contributions may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home. To send condolences or order flowers arranged by John Burkey, please visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 30 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.