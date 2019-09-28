Richard “Dick” Conser, East Rochester, Ohio – Obituary

EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Conser, age 85 died at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Hospice Care Center in Akron.

He was born August 19, 1934 in Adair, son of the late Chester O. and Celesta L. (Stoudt) Conser.

Richard had worked as a regulatorman at Columbia Gas of Ohio for 37 years, retiring in 1989.

He was a member of the New Garden United Methodist Church and a 1952 graduate of Salem High School.

Richard served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. He was stationed in Bamberg, Germany.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis (Riffle) Conser, whom he married April 20, 1963; a daughter, Beth (Steven) (Conser) Pottschmidt and their children, Nicholas and Ava Pottschmidt of Medina; a sister, Bessie Sheely and a brother, Fred (Dorothy) Conser.

Besides his parents, a sister, Linda Engle also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Tal Lewis officiating. Calling hours will be held from 12 noon – 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodsdale Cemetery in Hanoverton. Military honors will be provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

