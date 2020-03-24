Richard D. Henline, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. Henline, age 54 died at 7:40 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 23, 1965 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, son of the late Dillard and Norma (Wheeler) Henline.

Richard worked as a supervisor at Century Container in Columbiana.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Survivors include two sons, Richard Henline and Michael Henline, both of Salem; a daughter, Sarah Henline of Salem; three sisters, Dorothy Darin, Shirley Grabowski and Bobbie (Brian) Mitchell and Jean Kibbler, all of Salem; a brother, Billy Palubinski of Salem and a grandson, Elijah Henline.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

